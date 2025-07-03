Australia’s Oscar Piastri and home crowd hero Lando Norris will race with a revised look, which takes inspiration from its V8 era.

The pair will race a predominantly chrome car as part of its collaboration with Google’s browser.

Imagery shared online showed the car with iconic cars of the V8 era from 2008 to 2010, including the MP4-23, MP4-24, and MP4-25.

“We know that, while we have millions of fans who have been with the McLaren Formula 1 Team for decades, there are millions more who are new to the sport and the team,” said Louise McEwen, McLaren Racing chief marketing officer.

“Being able to celebrate and showcase our long history with the help of Chrome is a fantastic way of bringing these newer fans on the journey with us. To celebrate with so many of our fans in London this week as we get ready for our home race makes it even more special!”

The livery was unveiled at a fan event at Trafalgar Square ahead of the Silverstone weekend.

“Google Chrome is proud to join McLaren for McLaren Racing Live: London at Trafalgar Square to reveal the iconic Chrome livery,” said Adrienne Lofton, Google vice president of global product and integrated marketing.

“Google Chrome provides unparalleled speed and performance to McLaren and consumers worldwide. We’re excited to help bring the paddock energy to fans in advance of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.”