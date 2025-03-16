Lando Norris has won a thrilling Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Max Verstappen.

It was a dramatic race even before it began with Isack Hadjar’s crashing out on the formation lap.

Jack Doohan’s race lasted only half a lap when he found a painted white line at Turn 5 which pitched him into the barrier and retirement.

It was a dramatic race with countless incidents, including a costly off for Oscar Piastri as a sudden shower caught out the local favourite while running second.

He recovered to ninth in the final stages in a thrilling race in tricky, changeable conditions.