Lando Norris has won a thrilling Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Max Verstappen.
It was a dramatic race even before it began with Isack Hadjar’s crashing out on the formation lap.
Jack Doohan’s race lasted only half a lap when he found a painted white line at Turn 5 which pitched him into the barrier and retirement.
It was a dramatic race with countless incidents, including a costly off for Oscar Piastri as a sudden shower caught out the local favourite while running second.
He recovered to ninth in the final stages in a thrilling race in tricky, changeable conditions.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren – Mercedes
|57 Laps
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull – Honda
|+ 0.895
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+ 8.481
|4
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams – Mercedes
|+ 12.773
|5
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+ 15.135
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|+ 17.413
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber – Ferrari
|+ 18.423
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+ 19.826
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren – Mercedes
|+ 20.448
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+ 22.473
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine – Renault
|+ 26.502
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|+ 25.499
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas – Ferrari
|+ 29.363
|14
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas – Ferrari
|+ 36.924
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull – Honda
|+ 11L
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber – Ferrari
|+ 12L
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin – Mercedes
|+ 25L
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams – Mercedes
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls – Honda
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine – Renault