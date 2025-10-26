Lando Norris secured pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix with a 1:15.586, 0.262s ahead of Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton will start third, with George Russell and Max Verstappen fourth and fifth. Oscar Piastri could only manage seventh, promoted from eighth due to Carlos Sainz’s grid penalty.

Kimi Antonelli was sixth in the second Mercedes, while Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman rounded out the top ten.

Yuki Tsunoda narrowly missed Q3 in 11th, joined by Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, and Liam Lawson in Q2 elimination. Q1 saw Alex Albon fail to advance, with Gabriel Bortoleto, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, and Franco Colapinto also knocked out, while Isack Hadjar topped the session.

Cars return to the track for the Mexico GP at 2pm local time on Sunday (7am AEDT Monday).