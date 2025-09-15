Ben Sulayem, who has led the FIA since December 2021, launched his campaign under the banner “FIA For Members” with the slogan: “A Lot Done. More To Do.”

His manifesto outlines plans to expand motorsport governance, strengthen world championship oversight, and support member clubs with digital tools, new market initiatives, and a global karting plan rollout.

His campaign also confirms his key team, including Carmelo Sanz de Barros as Senate president, Tim Shearman as deputy president for automobile mobility and tourism, and Malcolm Wilson as deputy president for sport.

Seven vice-presidents for sport have also been announced, covering all global regions: Fabiana Ecclestone (South America), Anna Nordkvist and Manuel Avino Roger (Europe), Lung-Nien Lee (Asia-Pacific), Rodrigo Ferreira Rocha (Africa), Shaikh Abdulla bin Isa Al Khalifa (MENA), and Daniel Coen (North America).

Ben Sulayem acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasised his focus remains on serving member clubs.

“Together, we have taken the FIA on a challenging but highly rewarding journey – transforming it into a modern, dynamic, and forward-looking organisation,” he said.

“We ask for your continued support to allow our team, with a proven track record of delivery, to finish the job we started. Together, we can complete this work and take the FIA to even greater heights.”

He faces a declared challenger in former F1 steward Tim Mayer, who announced his candidacy in July during the British Grand Prix.

Mayer, a 15-year F1 steward with senior roles across multiple international series, has framed his campaign around modernising the FIA and addressing what he describes as “a failure in leadership.”

He has already secured backing from Motorsport UK and outlined plans focusing on governance, mobility, and support for smaller member clubs.

The FIA presidential election is set for December 12 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with 245 member organisations from 149 countries voting on the sport’s leadership through 2029.