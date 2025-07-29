The 2016 world champion interrupted Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle mid-gridwalk at Spa to question Verstappen Sr., who had just offered a lukewarm response when asked about the team’s leadership shake-up.

“Well, they decided to change, so I’m fine with everything. So as long as it works,” Verstappen told Brundle.

But Rosberg quickly interjected: “Last year, you said Horner needs to go.”

Verstappen replied: “That was one and a half years ago. It’s different. I have nothing to say. It’s fine.”

Rosberg followed up: “Now you’re quiet?”

“I’m always quiet,” Verstappen quipped, prompting Brundle to swiftly change the topic.

The icy moment came just weeks after Horner was sensationally removed as Red Bull team principal and CEO, with Laurent Mekies taking over the reins.

Jos Verstappen had been a vocal critic of Horner in the past, particularly during the sexting scandal in early 2024 that rocked the team.

At the time, Verstappen told MailOnline that Horner was “playing the victim” and “causing the problems,” warning the team “can’t go on the way it is” and that it would “explode” if Horner stayed in charge.

That friction fuelled speculation that the Verstappen camp — including both Max and Jos — played a role in Horner’s eventual departure.

Brundle previously claimed they were “lobbing in hand grenades” behind the scenes and described Jos as acting like “the team principal of Red Bull” since early 2024.

While Jos has remained publicly silent on Horner’s exit and Max downplayed its impact, insisting last week the decision won’t affect his future with the team.

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this weekend.