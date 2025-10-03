Speaking to Speedcafe in Singapore, the McLaren driver reflected on Andrea Stella’s remarks that the likes of Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso also had off-days during their careers.

Piastri admitted the perspective helps him put his own mistakes into context.

“Yeah, obviously, I hope that it’s kind of all in one weekend,” Piastri said.

“There’s no guarantee that that’s the way it will go. But I think it is kind of reassuring in some ways to look back at some of the greats of the sport that have had tough moments.

“Everyone has tough moments at some point in their career, so again, I mean trying to just take the lessons from that and try and move on from it and just go back to looking at the positives of this season.”

The Australian’s championship lead was cut to 25 points after a messy outing in Baku, where he crashed in both qualifying and the race, and also jumped the start.

Stella, who has previously worked with Schumacher, Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen, described the mistakes as “no surprise” and backed Piastri to recover strongly.

Piastri said that while he understands the focus is currently on his performance in Baku, perspective overall for the season is key.

“I think often the most recent race is obviously freshest in your mind and it’s quite easy to have every thought be about that,” he added. “But there’s been 16 other weekends that have been very strong this year.

“So you know I take a lot of confidence from that and just try and take the lessons and move on.”

Piastri said he had been open about the specific learnings from Azerbaijan, conceding he “can’t afford” another weekend like it in the heat of a title battle.

“Baku was quite a good reminder of firstly how quickly everything can change but also on some of the things that have made the season so successful for myself and the team,” he said.

“So I think just trying to stay focused on that will naturally take care of the championship picture.”

The 24-year-old added that the nature of his errors has made it easier to move forward.

“I think it was relatively easy to move on from, actually. I think in some ways because the mistakes were so obvious, you leave every weekend trying to find how you can improve.

“But also if you don’t have a clear idea of where things went wrong then often the hardest part is finding where to start.

“I think when the mistakes and the consequences are so obvious it’s quite easy to find where to look.”

With seven races remaining, Piastri remains locked in a tight title fight with teammate Lando Norris and resurgent Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

Despite the rare blip, the championship leader insists his confidence is intact.

“For 16 of the 17 weekends what I’ve been doing has worked very well,” he said.

“If I make sure I stay focused on the things that have gone well then it will continue to go that way.”