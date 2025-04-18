After four races, McLaren already holds a commanding position in the constructors’ championship, with Norris topping the drivers’ standings by three points over Piastri.

The squad had been at pains to ensure equal treatment of its two drivers on track, a point demonstrated by its unwillingness to move Norris aside during the Japanese Grand Prix.

However, Piastri hopes to see that fairness extended into the engineering and design offices.

Over the previous two seasons, Norris has typically received upgrades first.

That was the case with the transformative package at the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix and again with the cache of parts introduced at last year’s Miami Grand Prix.

A continuation of that approach this year could, in theory, hand a competitive edge to the Brit.

“This year, the situation is very, very different,” Piastri explained.

“Last year, especially at the beginning of the season, we were incredibly keen to get whatever performance we could onto the car as quickly as possible, and we needed to make up a points deficit in the constructors’ championship, especially.

“This year, we’re in a very different position.

“We have already a decent gap in the constructors’ championship, and both of us are fighting for the drivers’ championship.

“I think it’s expected that we’ll both have an equal opportunity and the same car to be able to fight for the drivers’ championship.

“Obviously, in the constructors’ championship, we’re in a good place, and while we have the opportunity to keep it equal and have the same car every weekend, we should do that.”

A key area of improvement identified last year was a lack of consistent qualifying pace, often resulting in Piastri starting deeper in the pack and forcing him to lose time as he chopped through traffic.

In numerical terms, Norris had the upper hand on Saturdays last year, besting Piastri 21 times across the 24-event season.

During the off-season, McLaren engineers and Piastri identified areas of improvement, with those efforts netting returns.

“The hard work we’ve been putting in definitely has been making a difference,” Piastri admitted.

“I’ve felt comfortable in qualifying and felt like I’ve taken a bit of a step up.

“Last year, it wasn’t much that I often missed out by.

“This year, I’ve had a couple qualifying [sessions] just on the wrong side of that gap still, but also more qualifying on the ride side of that gap now.

“It’s been a lot of hard work in a lot of different areas trying to get those last few hundredths of a second, and I think it has been paying off.”

Piastri has recorded two pole positions in the last three races and is tied with Norris in the team’s qualifying head-to-head after four races – nosing in front if qualifying for the Chinese GP Sprint is included.

As the pair look set to battle it out for this year’s world championship, the Saturday session is set to take on increased importance.

“Qualifying is incredibly important regardless of the intra-team dynamics,” Piastri said.

“Pit stop preferences and whatever that causes, just the power of clean air is so important.

“Regardless of that, you always want to be qualifying at the front.

“Yes, with two drivers in the same car, I think with very similar pace, whenever you can be ahead it’s a pretty major advantage, so it is going to be important to have good qualifying [race].

“But we’ve seen in the past that it’s not always everything; there’s other areas where you can make up the difference if you do a good enough job.”