A bold, romantic switch to the sport’s most iconic team. But as we enter the traditional F1 summer break, it’s hard to ignore the question: did he make the wrong call?

The seven-time world champion is enduring his worst-ever start to a campaign, sitting sixth in the standings with zero podiums after 14 races. His best Sunday finishes? A trio of fourth places — and even those felt like damage limitation rather than signs of progress.

Only a sprint race win in Shanghai has put a trophy in Hamilton’s hands this year. On the full grand prix stage, he’s now gone 16 races without a podium — the longest drought of his career since debuting in 2007.

And the frustration is starting to show.

“This one’s definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective, integrating into a new culture and into a new team,” Hamilton said of his season so far in 2025 ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. “It’s not gone smoothly in all areas, and it’s been a real battle.”

That battle has been both physical and emotional. The 40-year-old has spoken openly about the toll of adjusting to life in red, describing the first half of the season as a “draining” and “tough” transition.

And when the on-track results haven’t come, the self-criticism certainly has.

After a Q2 exit in Budapest, Hamilton labelled himself “absolutely useless,” even suggesting Ferrari “probably need to change driver” — a brutal reaction, especially as teammate Charles Leclerc took pole.

When pressed on whether he really felt that way, he didn’t walk it back.

“When you have a feeling, you have a feeling,” he said, citing problems “in the background” and hinting at deeper frustrations within the team.

On race day, things didn’t improve. Hamilton finished 12th and out of the points for only the second time this season — the other coming in China, where he was disqualified for excessive plank wear after initially finishing sixth.

He told reporters he was “glad it’s over” and looked forward to the summer break.

Ferrari’s form hasn’t helped. While Leclerc has shown flashes of speed, the team remains winless in 2025 and is just barely clinging to second in the constructors’ championship ahead of Mercedes — the very team Hamilton left behind.

Mercedes, for its part, has claimed multiple podiums and a victory this year and appears to be building momentum with George Russell leading the charge.

For Hamilton, the move was supposed to unlock one last title run. Instead, it’s brought setbacks, soul-searching, and a growing list of critics wondering whether the gamble was worth it.

Still, the season isn’t over. Ferrari believe its recent upgrades are starting to work. Hamilton insists he loves the team and wants to contribute everything he can. But with more than half the campaign gone and little to show for it, the dream switch hasn’t delivered — at least not yet.

So we’re asking: Did Lewis Hamilton make the wrong call by joining Ferrari?