The seven-time world champion has yet to reach the podium in 2025, with his worst qualifying performance ever coming in Las Vegas, where he started last on pure pace before finishing eighth following McLaren’s disqualifications.

Asked if he would have made the same move with hindsight, Hamilton said he wouldn’t hesitate to join Ferrari again.

“Firstly, that is a hypothetical question, and I wouldn’t really go into that,” he said.

“But I would absolutely, I don’t regret the decision I made in joining the team. I know it takes to build and grow within an organisation, and I expected that.

“We have a lot of work to do over the winter and we’ll analyse the season and there are lots of improvements we need to make collectively, but no-one is under any illusions in the team and we all have a part to play, and I believe we can, and am hoping we implement those changes along with a better package next year.”

Hamilton acknowledged the gap to team-mate Charles Leclerc, who has spent seven years at Ferrari, but insisted he is focused on integrating with his new environment.

“I’m not concerned about it,” he explained.

“I’ve just been focusing on my side during this period, and obviously, Charles has done a great job.

“He’s been here for seven years, he’s got a great team around him that he’s worked with for many years, so it is a well-oiled machine.

“On my side, it is a new group of people, a new environment for me, and I’m still getting used to working with them, and then I had a new member halfway through the year, so we’re working as hard as we can.

“But getting it to work as well as someone who has had it for several years, you just don’t do it like that; it takes a bit of time.”

Despite the challenging campaign, Hamilton remains optimistic about the final two races of the season.

“I think the car should be pretty decent in terms of speed profile,” he said.

“Might be hard to keep up with Red Bull but hoping for a better weekend.”

Hamilton sits sixth in the drivers’ championship, 15 points clear of the man who replaced him at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli.