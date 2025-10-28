Team advisor Helmut Marko confirmed that the original timeline, which targeted a post-Mexico Grand Prix decision, has been pushed back.

“We postponed our decision until the end of the season, because first we want to focus on the championship fight,” Marko told Autosport.

Asked whether an announcement would only come after the final race, he added: “No, but it will be around Abu Dhabi. We will just focus on the championship first.”

The call means both Red Bull Racing and its sister team Racing Bulls remain in limbo over their 2026 driver pairings.

Verstappen’s team-mate for next season has yet to be confirmed, though Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar remains the leading contender for promotion.

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls’ line-up could again feature Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson, with rookie Arvid Lindblad also under consideration.

Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies said the organisation had simply chosen to give itself more time before committing to any changes.

“We want to take a bit more time before we make a decision on the drivers,” he said.

“Yuki is making steps forward, and the other kids are making steps forward as well.

“We have no reason to rush the decision, so we will take a bit more time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing)

Mekies also confirmed that the revised timeline still means a verdict will come before the Abu Dhabi finale, but emphasised that there is “no reason to pressure the decision.”

Both teams are still fighting for positions in the constructors’ standings, and Red Bull believes premature announcements could disrupt its focus.

“It’s exactly as you say,” Mekies told The Race when asked if avoiding distractions during the title run-in was a factor.

“We don’t want the distraction now. What is at stake is exactly what you describe. The parameters are exactly this.”

Tsunoda’s form in recent races has contributed to the delay, with Red Bull keen to properly evaluate his progress.

Mekies praised the Japanese driver’s performance in Mexico, where a slow pitstop cost him potential points after running close to Verstappen’s pace.

“He was very, very close in quali to Max,” Mekies said.

“And the first stint was very, very strong as well, two tenths or three tenths from Max on the same very long first stint on the medium (compound tyre). After that, I think it’s on our side.”

Hadjar remains in pole position for promotion to Red Bull, while Lindblad’s FP1 outing in Mexico also impressed team management.

“He did a very good job,” Mekies said of the 18-year-old.

“He was very calm and gave all the right feedback. He didn’t put a foot wrong, and he didn’t break the car! So, honestly, he has impressed us on that FP1.”