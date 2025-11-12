The two Red Bull-owned teams will unveil their liveries on January 15 at Ford’s US headquarters, marking the official start of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains partnership that will see the energy drink giant become a full power unit manufacturer for the first time.

The cars themselves are expected to make their debut later at a private test in Barcelona at the end of January.

Red Bull selected Detroit to pay tribute to Ford’s rich motorsport heritage and to celebrate the beginning of its new power unit venture. The partnership marks Ford’s return to Formula 1 for the first time since selling the Jaguar team — now Red Bull — at the end of 2004.

“The launch of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains era represents not only a bold step into the future, but a powerful expression of what’s possible when world-class engineering, innovation, and passion come together,” Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal Laurent Mekies said.

“To see the energy, precision, and scale behind this project is inspiring.

“It’s the culmination of several years of collaboration between two great names in motorsport.”

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said the partnership was about more than just F1 success.

“Since we announced our return to F1 with Red Bull, the Ford team have been working night and day to get ready for 2026,” he said.

“But this is about so much more than just the racing. It is about how we use our learnings from F1 to make our cars and trucks better for our customers.”

Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer said holding the launch in Detroit added to the significance of the partnership.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Ford back into the world of Formula One,” he said.

“With over 125 years of heritage, innovation, and absolute dedication to performance, Ford embodies the same competitive spirit that drives our team.

“Launching this new era in Detroit, the birthplace of Ford, makes it all the more special.”

The 2026 launch marks the first time Red Bull’s two teams have unveiled their cars together, as both prepare for the biggest technical overhaul in more than a decade.

The next-generation power units will remove the MGU-H system, triple the battery output, and aim for greater efficiency with reduced fuel loads.

The shift to these more sustainable hybrid systems has been a driving force behind Red Bull’s collaboration with Ford, a project first announced in early 2023.

Red Bull’s 2026 driver picture beyond Max Verstappen remains unresolved, with Isack Hadjar expected to move up from Racing Bulls to the main squad, while Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad remain in contention for the sister team’s seats.