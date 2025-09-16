Provost made his first appearance on the F1 paddock at the Italian Grand Prix last week, just weeks after assuming the CEO role in late July following Luca de Meo’s departure.

His visit came amid lingering uncertainty about Alpine’s direction, particularly after Renault announced it would end its in-house F1 power unit programme at Viry-Chatillon, with Alpine set to become a Mercedes customer from 2026.

“My visit aims mainly to reaffirm we’re staying in Formula 1,” Provost told Canal+.

“We’re staying in Formula 1 for a long time.”

The Renault CEO highlighted Alpine’s ongoing efforts to stabilise the Enstone-based team as a key factor in the long-term plan.

He pointed to Pierre Gasly’s recent contract extension through 2028 as an anchor for continuity, as well as the appointment of Steve Nielsen as managing director from 1 September.

“That’s also a very positive sign,” Provost said.

“We are entering a new era, which will be a performance era but above all a stability era.

“Pierre’s commitment demonstrates this well. Steve’s appointment as managing director is a good example, too.

“So, you see, we’ve made many steps forward.”

Provost takes the top job at a challenging time for Renault, which reported an €11.2 billion loss ($19.9 billion AUD) in the first half of 2025, including a €9.3 billion ($16.5 billion AUD) write-down on its investment in Nissan.

Shares also fell sharply in mid-July following a surprise profit warning, amplifying concerns about the company’s broader strategy.

Alpine’s 2025 F1 campaign has struggled, sitting last in the constructors’ championship.

Gasly’s 20 points trail Haas by more than half, while Franco Colapinto has yet to score after replacing Jack Doohan mid-season.

Development this year has been curtailed as the team focuses on the 2026 technical regulations, leaving performance on track limited.