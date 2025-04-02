Red Bull dumped the six-time grand prix winner at the end of 2024 and replaced him with Liam Lawson, a move which was ultimately short-lived.

A veteran of 14 seasons, Perez began with Sauber (2011-2012) before a one-year stint at McLaren (2013). He then joined Force India (2014-2108), which later became Racing Point (2018-2020) before joining Red Bull in 2021 off the back of scoring his first F1 win.

Of his six wins, five of them came with Red Bull – but his lackluster results relative to four-time champion Max Verstappen eventually ended with him being sacked.

With such a late exit, Perez was left with no options for the 2025 season. However, in an interview with the official F1 website, he said interest in his services remains high.

“If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it,” he told F1.com.

“That’s why I’ve given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career.

“There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months.

“We are talking to a few parties out there. Once I know all my options, I will make a decision. What is very clear to me is that I’m only coming back if the project makes sense, and it’s something I can enjoy.

“I’ve spent a long time in F1 already, I’ve done most of it. Once you step back, you realise how much you give up in life to be in the sport. So, to be in F1 fully committed, I need the motivation.”

One of those projects could be Cadillac. The team will enter Formula 1 in 2026 with Ferrari-powered cars.

Those highly coveted seats could be fought over by several drivers. Guanyu Zhou’s name has been linked to the team, and Colton Herta has been widely reported as a favourite.

For Perez, the fallout from his exit is somewhat gratifying. After Liam Lawson’s struggles in Melbourne and Shanghai, he said the paddock is starting to realise what Perez was up against.

“It’s good to be in this position knowing that people are keen on you as a driver,” he said.

“People have short memories in F1. Within a couple of races, they forget what you have done.

“People realise that my position was not the easiest one in F1 – and I’ve done extremely well overall.”