After a dismal campaign this year, Perez was widely expected to lose his drive with Red Bull Racing for F1 2025.

Indeed, the Mexican took to social media to confirm that he would depart the team he joined in 2021 and won five times for.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing Team,” he said.

“Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I’ll always cherish the successes we achieved together.

“We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way.

“A big thank you to every person in the Team from the management, engineers and mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes, I wish you all the best for the future.

“It has also been an honour to race alongside Max as a team-mate all these years and to share in our success.

“A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering

support every day.

“We’ll meet again soon. And remember…Never give up.”

Team boss Christian Horner added: “I would like to thank Checo for all he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the past four seasons.

“From the moment he joined in 2021 he proved himself to be an extraordinary Team player, helping us to two Constructors’ titles and to our first 1-2 finish in the Drivers’ championship.

“His five wins, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular mark of his determination to always push to the limit.

“While Checo will not race for the Team next season, he will always be an extremely popular Team member and a treasured part of our history.

“Thank you, Checo.”

Perez scored just 152 points across 24 races in F1 2024, a season that saw team-mate Verstappen amass 437 and claim a fourth-success drivers’ championship.

The disparity to Verstappen’s performance had left the 34-year-old under pressure since mid-season.

He barely survived a post-Belgian GP assessment as Daniel Ricciardo also struggled leaving Red Bull with no clear alternative.

It was a stay of execution but, as his performances failed to improve, the team’s patience wore out.

Heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend there were concerns that the situation could turn sour.

Perez was adamant he had a contract in place and that he would drive for Red Bull next season.

On the other side of the fence, Horner was giving subtle hints that his time was up, and it’d be in his best interests to step aside willingly – else he’d be moved aside anyway.

That message seems to have been received as, following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the six-time race winner conceded that his future was a matter of discussion.

Those conversations have led to Perez stepping out of a race drive with Red Bull Racing for 2025 and leaving the organisation with immediate effect.

Red Bull Racing has not confirmed the identity of Perez’s replacement, with both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda having been in consideration for the drive.