The Mexican driver, who was dropped by Red Bull at the end of last season, will rejoin the grid next year as part of Cadillac’s maiden campaign, partnering Valtteri Bottas at the American outfit.

With Cadillac entering F1 as a Ferrari customer team, Perez’s upcoming test will take place in a 2023 Ferrari under the Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme.

Speaking at a charity football match in Mexico City, Perez confirmed the outing and said it would be an important step towards his competitive return.

“We will have some test sessions in November,” he said.

“Those will be very valuable because then we can work with the mechanics and engineers to get the whole team ready for the testing program that starts in January – very early in the year – where we will be at 100% right away.”

Perez last raced in Formula 1 at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and said getting back behind the wheel will be crucial to his physical preparation for 2026.

“It doesn’t matter how often I train,” he explained. “I need time and miles in the car, because in the end it’s very specific exercises and muscles that you train in the car.

“So I’m going to do two days of testing at Imola, which will help me tremendously.

“Our preparations are going well. I think it will happen in the Ferrari of 2023.”

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon told Speedcafe earlier this month that while TPC sessions are valuable for drivers to get on-track time, they are also crucial in helping the new outfit operate like an established F1 team.

“All of the teams are able to test historic cars or previous cars. Well we don’t have a previous car,” he said.

“But as a team we are allowed to go TPC testing, we just have to use somebody else’s car.

Obviously we don’t have a 25 car to develop, so to some extent, the title of testing a previous car or testing a current car or testing a historic car is a little bit inaccurate in our instance, because we can’t test a car.

“What we want to test is the people.”