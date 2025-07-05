Speaking during the team principals’ press conference ahead of the British Grand Prix, Horner answered in jest when asked what Red Bull’s contingency would be if Verstappen were to depart the team, as has been rumoured throughout the week.

Horner couldn’t resist a cheeky nod to championship leader Oscar Piastri when asked whether Red Bull has a Plan B should Max Verstappen leave for Mercedes.

“You know… Oscar Piastri. It’s all as subjective as that,” he joked.

Horner quickly followed the comment by reaffirming Red Bull’s commitment to its current drivers.

“We’re very focused on our current drivers and the relationship. Max has got a contract until 2028. He’s made it quite clear that he would like to finish his career in a Red Bull car from start to finish.

“I think that’s quite special and unique for him. That’s what we’re focused on. We’re just ignoring the noise and focusing on the areas we know where we need to improve and how to do that.”

The comments came amid mounting speculation about Verstappen’s future, following reports that he could leave the team with which he has won four consecutive world championships for Mercedes.

Both Verstappen and George Russell — who himself fuelled the rumours last weekend in Austria by claiming Mercedes had been in talks with the Dutchman — remained coy when asked about the speculation on Thursday at Silverstone.

Asked directly about Verstappen’s intentions, Horner made it clear the team remains confident the four-time world champion will stay.

“There’s obviously an awful lot of people talking about it, but what’s most important is the relationship between the driver and the team,” he explained.

“There’s an agreement that defines that as well and everybody’s very clear on where we’re at.

“Max has been with Red Bull since the very start of his career. All his successes come in Red Bull Racing cars. He’s a big part of our team and he has a great deal of faith in the team and the people around him.

“So, whilst there’s always going to be speculation and noise, I think we all sit fairly comfortable with where we’re at and what the situation is. We can’t control the narrative of others but internally, we know where we’re at.”

Horner confirmed that Verstappen’s deal includes standard performance clauses, but said the Dutchman has shown no intention of leaving.

“With any driver’s contract, there is an element of a performance mechanism, and of course that exists within Max’s contract,” he admitted. “His intention is that he will be there and driving for us in 2026.

“It’s inevitable that he’s of huge interest to any other team in the pit lane. Actually, probably George triggered all this speculation, probably trying to leverage his own situation and force clarity, which you can understand because he’s driven a very good season as well this year.

“But inevitably, there will always be speculation about it. I think the most important thing is the clarity that exists between Max and the team, and that’s very clear.”

With Verstappen linked to Mercedes, Horner was also asked about the possibility of a direct driver swap involving Russell — a suggestion he quickly dismissed.

“It’s remarkable that George is still on the market,” he said. “We haven’t engaged in any discussion with George. So, he’s obviously pretty confident that he’s going to get to retain where he is.

“26 is going to be a transformational year. It’s the biggest rule change in Formula 1 probably in the last 50 years where both chassis and power unit are being introduced at the same time. Nobody, with hand on heart, can know what the pecking order is going to be.

“It could be either one of these gentlemen [McLaren’s Zak Brown & Aston Martin’s Andy Cowell] either side of me. It could be Ferrari. It could be Mercedes. It could be anyone.

“There’s an awful lot of subjectiveness to 2026, and it’ll only be really this time next year that you’ll have a clear indication of what that pecking order is.

“So, there are no guarantees that jumping into a Mercedes car would automatically be a better proposition.”