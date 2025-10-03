The FIA confirmed on Thursday that the limit will rise from 60 kmh to 80 kmh during Friday practice, with the potential to extend the change to qualifying and the race pending feedback from teams and officials.

Marina Bay has long enforced a slower pit-lane limit to protect team personnel and reduce the risk of collisions in its narrow confines.

The restriction has historically forced teams into conservative one-stop strategies, with limited overtaking and pit-stops consuming significant time.

Raising the limit could cut pit-stop times by up to six seconds over the 400-metre lane, potentially making multi-stop strategies more viable and opening the door to greater tactical variation.

The trial follows a successful experiment at Zandvoort earlier this year, where the higher speeds were deemed safe and effective by both teams and FIA officials.

Drivers have long backed raising the limit, with the additional time saving expected to be particularly valuable in the event of safety car interventions or higher tyre degradation.

Officials will monitor Friday’s sessions closely to ensure safety is not compromised before deciding whether the higher speed will be maintained for the remainder of the weekend.