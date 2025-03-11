Initially labelled the Madrid GP circuit in the absence of an official name, organisers have now dubbed the venue the Madring.

“Madrid is the first major European capital to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, and the circuit’s name reflects this milestone,” an announcement stated.

“MADRING merge ‘Madrid’ with ‘ring’, a term often associated with racing circuits in the F1 world.

“The result is a modern and contemporary identity, aligned with the new era of spectacle circuit—akin to Abu Dhabi, Miami, and Las Vegas, where the event transcends the track and permeates the entire city.”

F1 revealed last January that the home of the Spanish GP will change for next year.

The Madring is a 5.4km circuit that skirts around the AFEMA exhibition centre, near Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez airport.

It promises to be a hybrid circuit incorporating some public roads in addition to private land, much as the Miami Grand Prix does.

The 20-turn design features an array of corner types including the potential for a banked Turn 10 for a predicted qualifying lap time of 1 minute 32 seconds.

On top of the race itself, there are plans for fan activations in the heart of Madrid with other programs designed to bolster the city’s economy by AUD $778 million annually.