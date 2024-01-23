The Spanish capital's inclusion on a 10-year deal through to the end of 2035 means F1 will have seven street races on the calendar in two years, with Saudi Arabia, Monaco, Canada, Azerbaijan, Singapore, and Las Vegas all on the books.

For Madrid, the 5.47km circuit is part hybrid, featuring street and non-street sections to be built around the IFEMA fairgrounds and convention centre.

At this stage, the future surrounding the current Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya remains unclear.

The venue has been a permanent fixture on the calendar since replacing Jerez in 1991, and has a deal with F1 through to the end of 2026.

Doubts, however, exist around the final year of the contract, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in ongoing dialogue with the circuit's officials as to the way forward.

Speedcafe understands there could still be two Spanish races on the calendar in 2026, although F1 is waiting on firm proposals from the Barcelona promoters.

With Las Vegas joining the F1 circus last year, Madrid's arrival will ensure it will soon become another go-to destination for the sport.

Madrid last ‘hosted' a race in 1981 at Jarama, a circuit located 20 miles north of the city, where the late Gilles Villeneuve won his final race with Ferrari before his untimely death 11 months later.

more follows