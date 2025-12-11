The ex-Alpine driver went off at Turn 9 – the second Degner corner – and backed his car into the foam wall.

Doohan was uninjured, but elected not to speak with the media after the incident reportedly due to personal reasons.

The Australian completed 36 laps in the morning, posting a 1:41.581s in the morning to be 21st of the 22 drivers.

Doohan improved to 18th with a 1:39.683s before his crash cut the afternoon short with 19 laps to his name.

Igor Fraga was the fastest driver across both sessions, beginning the day with a 1:37.429s that he later eclipsed with a 1:37.158s for Nakajima Racing.

Red flag for Jack Doohan, who has been off at Degner 2… #SFormula pic.twitter.com/jCELN4eeuZ — Jamie Klein /クライン・ジェイミー (@JamieKlein_) December 10, 2025

It was a turbulent day not only for Doohan, but also for fellow newcomer Kalle Rovanpera, who fell sick.

The two-time world rally champion completed 32 laps in the morning but sat out the afternoon’s session.

Rovanpera complained of discomfort towards the end of Wednesday morning’s session.

The Finnish driver said he would not test on Thursday or Friday on the advice of doctors.

It’s a devastating blow for Rovanpera, costing him two full days worth of testing before the season begins.

“Unfortunately our planned three day testing event has come to an early end,” Rovanpera wrote.

“Today after the first morning session I got symptoms of Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo which affects balance and vision through inner ear.

“Doctors have banned me from driving for the rest of the week.

“Really disappointed as we didn’t have chance to do any proper driving other than our aero test this morning.

“Bad luck to have this happen in our first outing. Time to heal up and focus on the next drives.”

Rovanpera will continue his Super Formula preparations with a four-round swing in New Zealand, contesting the Formula Regional Oceania Championship with Hitech GP.