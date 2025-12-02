The two-time World Rally Championship winner earlier this year announced his shock code swap in a bid to reach the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1.

Rovanpera will ditch rally to race on asphalt, beginning that journey in earnest in New Zealand with the four-round single-seater series as part of the NextGen NZ Championship

The Finnish driver recently got his first taste of a late-model F2 car. However, Formula Regional Oceania will represent his first competitive single-seater outing.

Formula Regional Oceania will act as something of a warm-up for Rovanpera before he heads to Japan to compete in Super Formula.

“It has not been an easy choice by any means,” said Rovanpera.

“I have already achieved so much in rallying and I have achieved those things at a young age.

“It feels like the right timing to pursue my next dreams and challenges.

“We’ve been making some good plans to prepare the best ways possible so that I can make the most of this opportunity.

“I’m really looking forward to pushing myself in the world of single-seater.”

As expected, Rovanpera will join Hitech GP in New Zealand.

Next year’s Formula Regional Oceania Trophy features four rounds across Hampton Downs, Taupo, Teretonga, and Highlands between January and February.

The timing of the series is ideal as it falls in the window before Super Formula pre-season testing in mid-February.

2026 Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy calendar

Round 1 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – January 9-11

Round 2 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – January 16-18

Round 3 – Teretonga Park – January 23-25

Round 4 – Highlands Motorsport Park – January 30-February 1