The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver has landed a $40,000 scholarship from the Tony Quinn Foundation that will see him run the full four-weekend season of CTFROT.

That includes the famous New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands Motorsport Park.

The deal will mark his first proper taste of open-wheel racing, his previous experience having been in Toyota 86s, Porsches and then Supercars.

He is the latest Supercars driver to dabble in the series after Will Brown and Broc Feeney both made CTFROT appearances earlier this year.

“I’ve always been eager to compete in CTFROT ever since I first watched it back in 2014,” said Wood.

“We came really close in 2021 before COVID, so it’s awesome to finally get a deal done this year with great backing from the Tony Quinn Foundation and so many others.

“To be competing in the New Zealand Grand Prix is a real bucket list race for me. I never thought I’d get the opportunity, so it’s super special to be racing in New Zealand’s most iconic event.

“It’s also really cool to link back up with TQF — I’ve been lucky enough to have their support before, but to now be racing in New Zealand at Tony’s circuits with TQF backing is super special.

“Driving the FT-60 will be a whole new experience — I’ve only driven an open-wheeler twice before — so learning something new will really help me in Supercars.

“Doing it in a Toyota before transitioning into the Supra for 2026 makes this an exciting way to start that relationship.

“Ultimately, it’s about learning and making myself a better driver on and off the track for 2026 and beyond.”