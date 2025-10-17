With two rounds remaining in this year’s FIA World Rally Championship, the youngest-ever WRC title winner announced his shock defection to race in Super Formula.

Rovanpera is something of a racing all-rounder already, having driven a Porsche Carrera Cup car and a Porsche 911 GT3 R competitively as well as a Toyota GR Supra in Drift Masters.

The 25-year-old has also tested a Formula 1 car, driving an older Red Bull RB8 at the Red Bull Ring earlier this year.

Although Rovanpera has not explicitly said F1 is his goal, he has mentioned reaching the highest level.

“Time is definitely ticking out all the time but it’s still on my side and that’s the reason why the decision had to be made now,” he told DirtFish.

“It all depends on how everything goes and we definitely set our goals on the highest level and we will work towards it and see what we get out from it.”

That DirtFish report claimed that after competing in Super Formula in 2026, Rovanpera could move to Formula 2 in 2027 before a potential Formula 1 graduation in 2028.

Rovanpera has obvious links to Formula 1 via Red Bull and Toyota, who sponsor Haas.

“Well, obviously at this point, I just know my next few years’ plans. I know we will go Super Formula, and after this, we will work towards the next category step, which would be Formula 2, and we will see how everything goes.

“I cannot tell you now which will be my ultimate goal. I have told you it’s the highest level.

“Formula 1 is the highest level, but obviously there are so many cool series and events in circuit racing.”

So where does New Zealand come into all of this?

It’s understood Rovanpera could contest the four-round Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy in 2026.

Rovanpera’s move from rally to open-wheelers is being backed by Toyota, and the Toyota-sanctioned series could be the perfect playground for him to get some experience.

Rovanpera has reportedly begun working with HiTech, who competes in F2 and F3 and in 2026 will make its Formula Regional Oceania Trophy debut.

“Obviously really big thanks goes to Toyota who wanted to be on my side on this, because obviously this kind of plan and project wouldn’t even be possible without manufacturer backing,” said Rovanpera.

“Like you know, also in circuit racing, all the young drivers have all these manufacturers backing them.

“And yeah, having Toyota trust me and trusting this project is definitely the biggest and let’s say coolest part of it all. So yeah, we are definitely aiming really high.”

Next year’s Formula Regional Oceania Trophy features four rounds across Hampton Downs, Taupo, Teretonga, and Highlands between January and February.

The timing of the series is ideal as it falls in the window before Super Formula pre-season testing in mid-February.

2026 Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy calendar

Round 1 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – January 9-11

Round 2 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – January 16-18

Round 3 – Teretonga Park – January 23-25

Round 4 – Highlands Motorsport Park – January 30-February 1