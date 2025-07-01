New for 2026 is push-to-pass, which will give drivers an extra 25hp boost.

The parameters for the push-to-pass are still to be confirmed with extensive testing still to come.

“Push to pass and the extra tyres will definitely add new elements of strategy for both drivers and teams over the whole weekend and they are changes which are definitely designed to promote passing and closer racing,” said Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand motorsport manager Nicolas Caillol.

The 2026 Formula Regional Oceania season has been reduced from its traditional five-round calendar to a condensed four-round series.

The change has resulted in a new name, taking on the new ‘Trophy’ moniker under the new guidelines set by the FIA at the Motor Sport World Council meeting.

Formula Regional categories can either adopt the ‘Trophy’ name for condensed seasons or the ‘Championship’ name for longer seasons spread out over months.

Instead of three races across each weekend, Formula Regional Oceania competitors will get four races per event for all but the New Zealand Grand Prix.

The weekend will effectively be split in half, with qualifying and two races each day.

The first three races of the weekend will be 70km long while Sunday’s feature race will be 90km.

Four major trophies will be awarded at the events – namely the Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy, the Denny Hulme Memorial Trophy, the Spirit of a Nation Cup, and the Motor Cup.

The New Zealand Grand Prix, which is 109km long, will feature an unchanged format with two knockout qualifying sessions and a final shootout for the top 10 grid.

There are added incentives for the 2026 season with five new sets of Pirelli tyres allocated to each driver per weekend – up from three per weekend.

Two sets must be used during Thursday’s two 30-minute tests and Friday’s three 30-minute practice sessions.

Drivers will be left with three new sets each weekend for the two 15-minute qualifying sessions and four races.

How drivers use their new tyres over the course of the weekend has long been a key strategic element of the series.

The 2026 season will begin at Hampton Downs on January 9-11 before heading to Taupo on January 16-18. Teretonga Park hosts the penultimate round on January 23-25 before the season-ending New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands on January 30-February 1.

2026 Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy calendar

Round 1 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – January 9-11

Round 2 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – January 16-18

Round 3 – Teretonga Park – January 23-25

Round 4 – Highlands Motorsport Park – January 30-February 1