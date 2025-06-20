In its heyday, the NZV8s thrived with grids of more than 30 cars with drivers who were household names in the mid-2000s.

An ugly split between NZV8s and the breakaway V8 SuperTourers ultimately hurt the local scene long-term.

However, in its infancy, the short-lived V8 SuperTourers era drew some big-name drivers and competitors from overseas.

Greg Murphy was the headline act alongside a young Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen.

Supercars drivers Chaz Mostert, Fabian Coulthard, Tim Slade, James Moffat, Lee Holdsworth, Jack Perkins, Jonathon Webb, Tony D’Alberto, Owen Kelly, Steve Owen, and many more spent their spare time racing in New Zealand over the summer.

Whether the standalone TA2 series brings Australians back to New Zealand for the summer remains to be seen, but there are whispers that several drivers have their eyes on the other side of the ditch for a trans-Tasman challenge.

New Zealand motorsport mainstay Angus Fogg, who competed in the NZV8s and then V8 SuperTourers, said the newly-sanctioned TA2 championship has huge potential.

“If you’ve got 20, 25 cars on the grid that are similar speed, they’ve all got the same brakes and tyres, it’s going to produce grouse racing,” he said on his Talkin Torque podcast.

“A bit of rubbing, a bit of bashing, that’s what people want to see and it could be the rebirth of a very successful New Zealand V8 series. Here’s hoping.”

Fogg said that, as a purist, he doesn’t like that the TA2 cars all run the same engine. However, that’s ultimately beneficial for parity sake and he sees the benefits.

“With TA2, that’s the good thing. I don’t like – because I’m old school – that everyone has got a Chev engine in a Ford or a Dodge or whatever.

“But it’s the only realistic way to get parity without going mental money-wise and somebody grizzling every track the car has got a supposed advantage,” he explained.

The new TA2 championship is being organised by Paul Manuell, a former NZV8s and V8 SuperTourers competitor, alongside Andrew and Alison Turner.

As it stands, there are nearly 30 cars in New Zealand and organisers are spruiking a grid of 25 cars, give or take, for the new season.

TA2 cars have raced in New Zealand in the all-comers V8 series, but the standalone championship will go some way to taking it to the next level.

Local promoters NextGen NZ this week released the calendar for the summer season, which will be headlined by the new TA2 championship, the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand GR Cup.

“We’re thrilled to launch our second season with an incredible line-up that celebrates the future of motorsport,” said Josie Spillane, CEO of NextGen NZ Championship.

“From welcoming global giants like SRO Motorsports to celebrating the 70th New Zealand Grand Prix with the Formula Junior world tour, we’re building a championship that inspires fans and drivers alike, right here in New Zealand.”

The six-round NextGen NZ Championship 2025/26 calendar will begin at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, where the GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS will join the program.

The second round will also be at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park on January 9-11 where the renamed Formula Regional Oceania Trophy will begin.

Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand has elected for a shortened four-round season over the traditional five-round calendar of years past.

After Hampton Downs, the NextGen NZ Championship heads to Taupo Motorsport Park on January 16-18 for the Taupo Historic GP.

The fourth round is currently listed as Teretonga Park on January 23-25 with a TBC attached.

Highlands Motorsport Park will host the 70th running of the New Zealand Grand Prix on January 30-February 1.

The NextGen NZ Championship concludes at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon on February 27-March 1.

2025/2026 Repco NextGen NZ Championship Calendar

Round 1 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – October 31-November 2

Round 2 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – January 9-11 (CTFROT)

Round 3 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – January 16-18 (CTFROT)

Round 4 – Teretonga Park* – January 23-25 (CTFROT)

Round 5 – Highlands Motorsport Park (70th New Zealand Grand Prix) – January 30-February 1 (CTFROT)

Round 6 – Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon – February 27-March 1

* Subject to confirmation