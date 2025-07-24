Verstappen has been at the centre of growing paddock rumours suggesting he could trigger an early exit clause in his Red Bull contract.

Although his deal runs through to 2028, several performance-related release options are believed to be in play around the midpoint of the season.

In recent weeks, it’s understood that members of Verstappen’s camp have approached Wolff to explore future opportunities, as the reigning world champion weighs up his long-term future in Formula 1.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact neither Russell nor Antonelli has been formally confirmed for 2026.

Despite the speculation, Wolff told Austrian broadcaster ORF that the team remains committed to both drivers.

“Discussions have been taking place over the last weeks and months, so they are all up to date,” he said.

“The direction of travel is that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That is the first priority.

“You can’t look past someone like Max and the plans he has for the future. We did that, but I don’t think there will be any big surprises.”

Questions around Verstappen’s future have intensified amid Red Bull’s recent on-track struggles and the departure of key personnel, including Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, and Jonathan Wheatley.

This instability, combined with Mercedes’ interest in Verstappen, fuelled speculation during the mid-season break.

Notably, during the brief gap between the British and Belgian Grands Prix, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher pointed to flight and yacht tracking data suggesting Wolff and Verstappen were vacationing in the same area of Sardinia.

Social media quickly amplified the rumours, with posts suggesting the pair may have met privately during the mid-season hiatus.

While not denying they spent time in close proximity, Wolff dismissed the idea that their holiday overlap carried any special significance.

“What’s new is that people are doing photo collages with aeroplanes. We’ve never had that before,” he said.

“But if you spend your holidays close to each other, it doesn’t mean that you’re going to work together in Formula 1.

“We have always gotten along well and by chance we like to spend our holidays at the same places.”

Russell’s current deal runs out at the end of the season, though his long-standing ties to Mercedes through its driver management program give him a strong foothold within the team.

He currently sits fourth in the drivers’ standings with 147 points, having recorded a win, five podiums, a pole position, and a fastest lap — his best start to an F1 season to date.

Meanwhile, in his rookie year, Antonelli has impressed with several strong performances and currently leads the stacked rookie class at the halfway point of the season.

Across the opening 12 races, he has finished in the points six times, earned his maiden podium in Canada, and became the youngest pole-sitter in any F1 format by taking sprint pole in Miami.