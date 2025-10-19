Max Verstappen claimed his 11th career Sprint victory — and second consecutive of 2025 — in a chaotic United States Grand Prix Sprint that saw both McLarens wiped out at Turn 1.

The Dutchman avoided the opening-lap carnage at the Circuit of the Americas to lead home George Russell, who briefly challenged for the win before settling for second after a close wheel-to-wheel fight. Carlos Sainz finished third, fending off late pressure from Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to secure Williams’ best-ever Sprint result.

The drama began immediately as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided after contact with Nico Hulkenberg, ending both McLarens’ races and triggering a six-lap safety car. Fernando Alonso was also taken out in the incident.

Further chaos came late when Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon clashed at Turn 1, ending the race under another safety car.

Hamilton and Leclerc completed the top five ahead of Alex Albon, who delivered another strong haul for Williams in sixth. Yuki Tsunoda recovered from 17th to seventh, while Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli claimed the final point after Oliver Bearman was penalised for leaving the track.

Qualifying for the Grand Prix begins at 4pm local time (8am AEDT).