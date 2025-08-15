Sargent will join LMP2 team PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports for the six-hour and 10-hour endurance races at Indianapolis and Road Atlanta respectively.

Sargent, who was dumped by Williams after the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, will join former IndyCar driver Benjamin Pedersen of Denmark and Bronze-rated American driver Naveen Rao.

The news comes a day after it was revealed the ex-Formula 1 driver of 36 starts signed with Oliver Gavin’s management group to focus on a career in sports cars.

“I’m super excited to be jumping back into a car for the last two LMP2 races in IMSA with PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports,” said Sargeant.

“It’s a great opportunity to drive at two special tracks, Indianapolis and Road Atlanta, and help push for good results with my teammates Ben and Naveen.”

“I’m eager to contribute to a successful couple races for the team, and bring my knowledge and experience to everyone involved. See you at the track.”

It marks a return to LMP2 competition for Sargent, who last raced a prototype for Racing Team Turkey in the European Le Mans Series in 2021.

Sargent was poised to return to ELMS this year with the IDEC Sport team.

That was before an expected Hypercar graduation with Genesis in 2026. However, Sargent withdrew from that program before it began without explanation.

The 24-year-old’s return to racing has been hailed by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports team principal Bobby Oergel.

“Myself and all the crew here at PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports are very excited that Logan is able to join us for the last two endurance events of this season,” said Oergel.

“I am sure Logan’s pace will be top-notch and everyone will work well together. We really want to welcome him into our team in a smooth and easy fashion.

“The opportunity to do some testing ahead of the Indy event should do just that.”

The Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway takes place on September 22 (AEST) followed by the season-ending Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta on October 12 (AEDT).