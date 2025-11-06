Dubbed “Driven by Words”, the striking light blue and orange livery features 493 individual words submitted by fans from around the world — each representing what Williams and Gulf mean to them.

The campaign attracted more than 140,000 votes, with popular choices such as “Legacy”, “Passion”, and “Teamwork” earning top spots on the car’s bodywork.

The unique fan-driven initiative continues the partnership between Williams and Gulf, following 2023’s “Bolder than Bold” fan-voted design and other activations aimed at bringing supporters closer to the team.

The new livery will be raced by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz at Interlagos as Williams looks to consolidate fifth in the constructors’ championship — its strongest campaign since 2016.

“As an iconic Formula 1 team with a championship-winning legacy and a plan to win again, we know Atlassian Williams Racing means so much to our millions of fans around the world,” team principal James Vowles said.

“This incredible livery campaign with Gulf has really brought that to life, and it will be a privilege to race every lap in Brazil with the passion and emotion of our fans woven into this beautiful design on the car.”

Gulf Oil International CEO Mike Jones said the design captures what the partnership is all about.

“Through our partnership with Williams, we continue to celebrate those who truly make racing matter – the fans,” he said.

“This livery is created by them and their passion for the Gulf brand. ‘Driven by Words’ marks another moment in Gulf’s exceptional racing history, and we are thrilled to see this unique livery come to life on-track in Brazil.”

The livery collaboration comes in the same week the team confirmed a subtle rebrand for 2026, which will see it adopt a new name and logo in a nod to its storied heritage.

From next season, the outfit will be known as Atlassian Williams F1 Team, with a modernised take on Frank Williams’ iconic “Forward W” set to feature on the car.

Vowles said the refreshed identity reflects both the team’s rich history and its ambitions for the future, describing it as “inspired by our past but excited about our future.”