The team confirmed it was aware of reports surrounding the incident, which occurred on Sunday evening after the race at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.

“Audi Revolut F1 Team is aware of reports regarding an incident involving a member of the public outside the team’s hospitality, following the Melbourne Grand Prix on Sunday evening. An individual was detained and taken away by local police,” the team said in a statement to Speedcafe.

The person was reportedly seen wearing team-branded clothing at the time of the arrest, though Audi clarified the individual had no connection to the organisation.

“While the person was indeed seen wearing team apparel, they were not affiliated with the team in any capacity and nothing was reported stolen from the team.

“The team continues to co-operate and assist local authorities as necessary.”

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The incident comes after Victoria Police confirmed a man had been charged following an alleged theft during the race weekend in Melbourne.

Authorities claim several event passes were taken from the Aughtie Drive event precinct, valued at up to $30,000.

Speedcafe observed an individual being escorted away by police in the paddock following the alleged incident, which occurred outside the Audi hospitality unit.

The man has since been charged with theft, burglary and making a false document, and has been bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 September.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation declined to comment further on the matter.

“As it’s now a police matter we are unable to provide a comment at this stage,” a spokesperson told Speedcafe.

The incident comes as a separate alleged theft from the race weekend continues to be investigated by Victoria Police, involving a custom-made artwork signed by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

According to police, the artwork was reportedly taken during Sunday’s race day at the Albert Park circuit, with investigators releasing an image of a woman they believe may assist with enquiries.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into both incidents.