The latest incident relates to a custom-made artwork signed by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris that was reportedly taken from the Albert Park circuit.

The investigation was confirmed in a post published by the Victoria Police via its Eyewatch – Melbourne Police Service Area Facebook page.

According to police, the alleged theft occurred during Sunday’s race day at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.

“Police are investigating following a reported theft at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday 8 March,” the post said.

“It’s believed an unknown woman took a custom-made Oscar Piastri artwork that was signed by both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

“Investigators have released an image of a woman who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.”

The latest investigation comes after a separate alleged theft incident on the weekend resulted in a man being charged by police.

That incident allegedly occurred inside the Formula 1 paddock on Sunday, where a 40-year-old Elwood man was arrested and later charged with theft, burglary and making a false document after allegedly stealing event passes valued at up to $30,000.

The Australian Grand Prix, held annually at Albert Park, attracts hundreds of thousands of fans across the race weekend and is one of the largest sporting events on the Australian sporting calendar.

Victoria Police are continuing their enquiries into the artwork incident.