The Dutchman lost control of the rear of his Red Bull as he braked into Turn 1 at the Albert Park Circuit just before the halfway mark of Q1, with the four-time world champion immediately complaining over the radio about an issue with the rear axle.

“Car just f**cking locked on the rear axles. Fantastic,” he said as the team asked if he was okay.

Max Verstappen is OUT of Qualifying, with no time set! 😳 This is the moment where the Red Bull driver spins into the wall at Turn 1 👇#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/M2XKoapEMl — Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2026

Verstappen emerged from his RB22 largely unscathed, although he appeared to require slight attention to his right hand as he climbed out of the car.

The Red Bull driver was yet to set a time during the session, meaning he is set to start at the rear of the field for the race tomorrow.

The red flag has provided a reprieve for Mercedes and Kimi Antonelli, who are feverishly attempting repairs on his car to get him into qualifying after his heavy crash in final practice earlier in the day.

Advertisements

More to come.