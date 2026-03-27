Oscar Piastri topped second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix with a 1m30.133s to edge Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli at Suzuka.

George Russell completed the top three for Mercedes, while Lando Norris recovered from early issues to finish fourth for McLaren, just over half a second off his teammate.

Charles Leclerc was fifth for Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Nico Hulkenberg best of the rest in seventh for Audi.

Alex Albon, Oliver Bearman and Max Verstappen rounded out the top 10.

Track action at Suzuka resumes on Saturday with third practice at 11.30am local time (1.30pm AEDT).

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Results: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 2



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