The 15-year-old stepped up from an impressive junior karting career into cars at Donington with Pace Performance, putting together a solid outing on debut across the three races.

The British-Australian teenager finished his first race in 16th place, before improving in both subsequent races, finishing Race 2 in 12th and Race 3 in 11th.

Speaking ahead of his debut weekend, Veitch said he was looking forward to what he described as the “next proper step” on the pathway towards Formula 4 and ultimately his dream of racing in Formula 1.

“Getting the move into Ginetta is a huge moment for me,” Veitch told Speedcafe.

“I’ve worked towards cars for a long time, so to finally be on the grid and racing properly feels amazing.”

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He added that the shift into cars brings a new level of complexity compared to karting, where he built his reputation racing against adults in Europe’s Senior Rotax karting ranks.

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“Karting gives you the basic driving and racing skills, but cars are a different challenge altogether,” he said.

“You’ve got to be sharper with everything — braking, throttle, gears, tyres, race management.

“That’s what I’m excited about. There’s a lot to learn and I’ll adapt as quickly as possible.”

The Ginetta Junior Championship is widely regarded as the UK’s leading entry point for young drivers aged 14 to 17, and one of the most established junior categories in the sport.

Using identical Ginetta G40 cars, it provides a controlled, multi-discipline environment designed to develop racecraft and consistency, with current F1 drivers Lando Norris and Isack Hadjar both having raced in the series.

Veitch said he was looking forward to being tested immediately in the highly competitive UK series, which races across eight rounds between April and September at circuits across the UK and the Netherlands.

“What I’m expecting this season is to be pushed hard. That’s the whole point,” he said.

“I want to be in a championship where I’m learning every session and having to improve every time.

“My goal is to make the most of every lap, every test, every race and keep building through the year.

“I’m not going into it just to make up numbers. I want to keep improving and show I belong there.”

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Pace Performance team principal Sean Byrne said he believed Veitch is well placed to adapt quickly to the demands of cars after his rapid rise through karting.

“Kai has already shown strong pace and racecraft in karting at a high level,” he said.

“The transition from karts to cars is always a big step, but he has the work ethic and preparation behind him to adapt quickly. In testing, he has shown his adaptability and pace.

“We’re excited to support him through his first season in Ginetta Juniors.”

Alongside his racing step, Veitch has also launched the next phase of his off-track program with the introduction of an online support system called #TeamKV, designed to give fans and supporters a direct way to follow his progress while also helping fund his journey.

“One of the best parts of this next step is launching #TeamKV at the same time,” he explained.

“It gives people a proper way to get behind me and be part of the journey, instead of just watching from a distance.

“It’s not just about racing the car. Modern motorsport is also about building the support around you, and #TeamKV is a big part of that for me.”

He said he also hoped the initiative would help build an Australian supporter base as his career continues to develop in Europe.

“I know there are a lot of Aussies who love motorsport and follow drivers like Oscar [Piastri] closely,” Veitch said.

“Hopefully #TeamKV gives people a reason to follow my move into cars from the start and feel like they’re part of it.”

Veitch will also gain greater exposure in the series, with the Ginetta Junior Championship broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in 2026.

“A lot more people will actually be able to watch the races as they happen, which is a big step up,” he said.

“That’s good for me, good for the championship, and good for everyone backing me through #TeamKV.”