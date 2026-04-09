The Aston Martin driver will contest the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup opener at Paul Ricard this weekend, sharing an Aston Martin Vantage with ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi and Aston Martin academy driver Mari Boya for Comtoyou Racing.

His appearance comes during an unexpected gap in the F1 calendar following the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, which opened the door for a one-off switch to GT machinery.

Stroll explained the idea was first formed during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend at Suzuka, while dining with Merhi and others as they discussed how to use the break.

“We had the idea to do a GT race together,” he said. “That’s really where it all started, in Japan.”

From there, Stroll turned to Verstappen for guidance, with the four-time world champion having expanded his own involvement in GT racing over the past year.

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Stroll confirmed the pair spoke briefly at Suzuka, focusing on how to make the opportunity a reality.

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“We talked about who to contact, and since he’s already involved in GT racing, we discussed it a bit,” he said.

Verstappen’s growing presence in GT competition includes plans to contest next month’s Nurburgring 24 Hours, and follows a recent NLS victory that was later overturned due to a tyre rule breach, having also taken a debut win in the series last year.

For Stroll, the move offers a chance to explore a different discipline during a difficult start to his 2026 campaign, having yet to be classified in a grand prix this season.

“It wouldn’t have been possible [without Baert],” Stroll said, crediting Comtoyou owner and team principal Jean-Michel Baert.

“We really organised this in just a few days while we were in Japan.”

Despite it being his first GT outing, Stroll is not ruling out a competitive result in the six-hour race, which features a near 60-car field and an 18-car Pro class.

“In Formula 1, you don’t always have the opportunity to win,” he said.

“Here, it’s very competitive, but even if it’s our first time and we lack experience, if everything comes together – good set-up, good feeling – winning is possible.

“That doesn’t really exist in Formula 1. That’s also a big motivation for me to be here.”

Stroll does bring some endurance racing experience, having previously competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona on two occasions in prototype machinery, including a fifth-place finish on debut in 2016, though this weekend will mark his first outing in a production-based GT car.

The Paul Ricard event opens the Endurance Cup season, with a single six-hour race set to launch the campaign in southern France.