The Mercedes-AMG F1 W17 E Performance completed its on-track debut at Silverstone, with race drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli sharing duties during a filming day at the British circuit.

The pair combined for 67 laps of the International layout, covering just under 200 kilometres, the maximum permitted for the day.

The shakedown came only hours after the first official images of the W17 were released, offering the first real glimpse of Mercedes’ complete 2026 package following the sweeping overhaul of chassis and power unit regulations.

Running on Pirelli’s demonstration tyres, the focus of the outing was on systems checks and baseline reliability rather than outright performance.

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin described the day as a solid opening step for the Brackley-based squad.

“We have had a sensible first day of running with the W17 at Silverstone,” he said.

“As with any shakedown, the focus is on ensuring everything operates safely and reliably.

“We were able to get through our allotted mileage, with both George and Kimi getting to experience the 2026 car on track for the first time.

“That is testament to the hard work of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.”

While Mercedes’ customer Alpine had already debuted the new 2026 Mercedes V6 hybrid engine at the same venue earlier in the week, this marked the first time the works outfit ran its full car and power unit together.

Attention now turns to Spain, with Mercedes set for three days of running during the private Barcelona shakedown from January 26 to 30.

Shovlin said the upcoming test will allow the team to expand on its initial findings.

“Our attention now turns to Barcelona where we will look to build on today’s running and add to our understanding of the W17,” he added.

The W17 launch continues a busy week of early running across the grid, following recent shakedowns from Racing Bulls and Alpine and car reveals by Haas and Audi, with Alpine and Ferrari both set to unveil their 2026 challengers on Friday.