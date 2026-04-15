The McLaren driver joined George Russell on the opening day of a two-day test, focused on evaluating prototype constructions for the 2027 regulations.

Overnight rain left the circuit damp, initially limiting running to intermediate tyres before conditions improved enough for slick tyre work.

Both drivers completed short eight-lap runs on the C3 compound, sampling different constructions before Russell conducted longer stints later in the day to assess durability over extended mileage.

Piastri’s programme was interrupted by a technical issue that sidelined his car for much of the afternoon, restricting him to 65 laps compared to Russell’s 127.

The Mercedes driver also set the quicker benchmark with a 1:33.899, while Piastri recorded a best of 1:35.096.

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Despite the setback, the outing marked a useful opportunity for Piastri to build experience in the current McLaren package after a stop-start opening to the season, which saw him not start the first two rounds before finishing second on his full return in Japan.

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“It’s useful,” Piastri told Sky Sports F1.

“I think in a race weekend it’s always going to be more useful. And obviously here as a circuit, we don’t race at.

“So with the current regulations, there’s a lot of preparation that’s very specific to each circuit. So there’s definitely some things we can learn here.

“But yes, unfortunately it’s not quite the same as doing a race or a race weekend, but it’s better than nothing.”

With testing restrictions limiting set-up changes, the Australian highlighted the importance of simply logging mileage and refining smaller operational details.

“It’s more just about getting laps in the car and checking our systems work,” he said.

“We obviously can’t change anything in these kind of test days with Pirelli.

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“But even just kind of systems and small things like the comfort of the seats and just making sure all these things are as good as you can make it because you never really want to change those kind of things on a race weekend.

“And even just for me you still get a feeling for the car. We’ve only done three race weekends, and in my case only one full race.

“So just getting any laps at this point in these cars is useful.”

The test also offered an early glimpse into Pirelli’s 2027 direction, with both drivers sampling evolving tyre concepts.

“I think yes. Some of them have been a bit different,” Piastri said when asked about testing the 2027 tyres.

“Still got plenty of things to test in terms of the tyre changes. And I’m sure there’ll be different tests and different versions throughout the year.

“But yeah, obviously we’re all trying to make as good a product as we can.”

Russell echoed the limited scope for performance-focused work during such outings, stressing the test’s strict parameters when asked if it could help address Mercedes’ starts, one of the team’s few weaknesses despite winning every race so far in 2026.

“We’re here because it’s a Pirelli test and a tyre test. We’re not allowed to do any starts,” he explained.

“And that’s the same for every team whenever they do tyre testing.”

While Mercedes maximised track time, Russell underlined that the broader workload continued away from race weekends during Formula 1’s April pause.

“There’s a huge amount going on behind the scenes, as I think in every sport, there’s always a lot that goes on that people don’t see,” he said.

“Obviously we have this opportunity to be testing today. We have another filming day later this week.

“Lots of days on the simulator, analysing the first three races, looking ahead to the next couple that are coming up.”

Both drivers also welcomed the chance to return to one of the sport’s more traditional venues at the Nurburgring, with Piastri noting the circuit’s unforgiving character.

“It’s a very old school track,” he said.

“It’s quite bumpy in a lot of places. The kerbs are very unique, especially the exit kerbs.

“And, yeah, there’s not really any margin for error anywhere. There’s grass and gravel everywhere.”

Running continues for a second day at the Nurburgring on Wednesday, with McLaren set to field Lando Norris and Mercedes handing duties to championship leader Kimi Antonelli.