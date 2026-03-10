F1 chiefs, the FIA and teams are set to review the 2026 regulations following the second round of the season, amid growing concerns about how the new hybrid-powered cars are performing in races.

The new era began at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, where the redesigned cars produced plenty of overtaking but also sparked criticism from several drivers.

Much of the debate has centred on the role of energy management under the new power unit regulations.

Drivers have complained that managing battery deployment has become too dominant a factor in performance, forcing them to drive in ways they feel are unnatural.

The situation has also raised safety concerns. McLaren driver Lando Norris warned that large speed differences between cars with available energy and those without could create dangerous situations on track.

“You can have a 30/40/50km/h speed [difference],” he said.

“When someone hits someone at that speed, you’re going to fly, you’re going to go over the fence and you’re going to do a lot of damage to yourself and maybe to others.

“That’s a pretty horrible thing to think about.”

Despite the criticism, teams and the FIA agreed not to rush changes before the season began.

Instead, they opted to gather real-world data from the opening races before deciding whether adjustments are needed.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis said the matter would be reassessed once more information from the first two events is available.

“The teams’ unanimous position was that we should stick to the current arrangements for the first few races and to review the matter when we have a bit more data,” he said.

“Our intention is after China to be reviewing the energy management situation.

“We have a few aces up our sleeves on that, which we didn’t want to introduce ahead of the first race as a kneejerk reaction, and which we will review with the teams after China.”

One of the key areas under discussion is the balance between energy harvesting and deployment in the new 50-50 hybrid systems.

The current limits on superclipping and deployment levels are widely considered by those in the paddock to be less than ideal.

Possible changes include increasing the power available for energy harvesting to help drivers recharge batteries more easily, or reducing deployment levels so drivers can use their boost for longer periods during a lap.

Another option being discussed is a potential increase in the output of the internal combustion engine to rebalance the overall performance mix.

For now, however, F1 leaders are wary of reacting too quickly to early-season criticism.

Williams team boss James Vowles said he believed patience is key as the sport evaluates the new package.

“I think the worst thing we can do is change it and make it worse,” he said.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also indicated that any decision should be driven by what produces the best spectacle for fans rather than simply responding to driver frustration.

“I didn’t hear any of the drivers speaking particularly good of the last cars and saying it was the best car,” he said.

“So we tend to be very nostalgic in looking at past events.

“But clearly, we are all stakeholders of the sport. We need to have a great spectacle, the best cars in the world and the best drivers, and being exciting for the fans.

“That’s why we just need to look at the product.”

If urgent adjustments are agreed upon following discussions after Shanghai, changes could potentially be introduced as soon as the Japanese Grand Prix later this month.

Further revisions could follow deeper into the season once F1 has had more time to analyse the behaviour of the new cars across a wider range of circuits.