A major player in the Australian and New Zealand motorsport scenes, Quinn notably owns a number of race circuits including Queensland Raceway and Highlands Motorsport Park.

Alongside track ownership, Quinn also holds a significant stake in Triple Eight Race Engineering.

The Simtek S951 is the latest in a broad Quinn collection to appear at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Built as a direct evolution of the team’s 1994 car, the S951 competed in just the first five rounds of 1995 before the team folded.

The car was piloted by Italian Domenico Schiattarella and Jos Verstappen, father of four-time world champion Max.

Despite a handful of top 10 race results, Simtek failed to score a point in its time in Formula 1, as world championship points were only awarded to sixth position.

Australian David Brabham, son of world champion Jack, drove for the team throughout 1994, finishing in the top 10 on one occasion.

Brabham had five teammates during 1994 after the tragic passing of Roland Ratzenberger during the San Marino Grand Prix, including Andrea Montermini who will pilot a track-only Pagani in Adelaide.

The S951 will appear on track with Quinn behind the wheel, and also appear in the Adelaide Marriott Grand Marquee on Sunday March 1.

The 2026 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will be held from February 28 to March 1.