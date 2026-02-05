Set to be one of the star attractions at the 2026 event, the first example of the car brought to Australia will be provided by the van Diemen Family Collection.

Equipped with technology derived from the racing world, this new Pagani V12-R EVO engine develops 900hp (662kw) at 8,750 RPM.

With a new open-top design, the car generates downforce figures exceeding its own weight, a 45 percent increase over the previous Huayra R.

The cost of the car is quoted as £3.9 million, which equates to just under $8 million AUD.

The Huayra R Evo Roadster will be on track in the Hypercars category, driven by Pagani development and test driver Andrea Montermini.

The Italian drove in 19 F1 races across the battling Simtek, Pacific and Forti teams between 1994 and 1996, including at the final running of the Australian Grand Prix on the streets of Adelaide.

Montermini is one of several F1 names appearing at the 2026 Adelaide festival, including Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard and Valtteri Bottas.

Pagani Automobili also appears as the naming rights sponsor of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival’s official VIP suite.

The 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival runs from February 28th to March 1st, and once again features a variety of categories, ranging from Formula 1 cars, Supercars, sportscars, touring cars, bikes and more.