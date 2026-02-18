The FG X Falcon was raced by two-time series champion Ambrose for the opening events of the 2015 season, the first year of the historic partnership between Dick Johnson Racing and Team Penske.

Ambrose returned to Australia for the 2015 season following a nine-year stint in NASCAR, during which he amassed seven race victories across the top two national series.

The car was handed to Scott Pye after Ambrose called time on his full-time career after the Australian Grand Prix.

Ambrose returned for the endurance events in 2015 and last raced the car in that year’s Gold Coast 600.

The car was sold to Matt Stone Racing for its main game debut in 2018, driven by current DJR co-driver Todd Hazelwood, before being sidelined in favour of a VF Commodore mid-way through the season.

The car was then sold on to Tickford Racing for use in Super2.

When its racing life was finished, Tickford set about a full nut-and-bolt restoration of the car, presenting it in its 2015 DJR Team Penske livery with Xbox branding.

Then-Tickford chairman Chris Stillwell bought the car, impressed by the quality of the restoration.

The car will appear at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival alongside Ambrose’s NASCAR Cup Series race-winning Ford Fusion, to be driven by Ambrose’s daughter Tabitha.

Other Supercars making appearances include the 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner from Tekno Autosport, and the last Mercedes-AMG E63 race winner from Erebus Motorsport.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival will be held from February 28-March 1.