Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works

Front Wing

Endplate Circuit specific – Drag Range Part of the trailing edge of the front wing

endplate is removed and the dive plane is

reoriented. This reduces drag but also affects the local load and the

flow structures from the front wing endplate. In Monza,

this is an efficient way of improving lap time.

Front Wing Circuit specific – Balance Range A smaller and reprofiled rearward flap for

the front wing is available This revised geometry helps reduce local load on the

front wing to provide the total front load required to

balance the small rear wings that are used at this

circuit.