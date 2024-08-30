Red Bull Racing
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Reduced chord of the last element.
|In order to achieve the targeted range of
aerobalance with the level of rear wing, the second
flap element has been trimmed to reduce the lift at
a given speed.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Reduced chord of the last element.
|In order to achieve the targeted aerodynamic drag
the flap chord has been trimmed to reduce the load
and therefore the drag.
Mercedes
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Performance -Drag reduction
|Subtle change to wing tip detail.
|Flap tip backed off and camber reduced to drop
local downforce and drag; suitable for a high L/D
track like Monza.
|Rear Wing
|Performance -Drag reduction
|Reduced chord flap.
|Both chord and camber reduced on the flap to
drop local downforce and drag; suitable for a high
L/D track like Monza.
Ferrari
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Lower Downforce Front Wing Flap design and trims
|The depowered front wing flap provides the
required aero balance range associated to the
optimum downforce level anticipated for Monza.
Different trims are available, to allow modulation
|Nose
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Nose camera repositioning
|Minor optimisation of the nose camera position for
a better interaction between front wing upwash
and front suspension legs, offering an improved
flow quality downstream
|Mirror
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Shorter mirror stay
|Minor update, a shorter mirror stay will be
introduced for this event. As for the nose camera
update, primary aim is to improve flow quality
towards the back of the car
|Floor Fences
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Redistribution of fences profiles and camber
|Not event specific, this update features updated
front floor fences targeting an improvement of the
losses travelling downstream. The reshaped boat
and tunnel expansion have been subsequently
reoptimized, together with the floor edge loading
and vortex shedding into the diffuser, which also
receives the benefit of the deeper undercut.
|Floor Body
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Reshaped boat and tunnel expansion
|Floor Edge
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Reshaped floor edge and introduction of a cutout in
plan view
|Diffuser
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Redesigned boat keel and diffuser expansion
|Coke/Engine
Cover
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Deeper undercut
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Lower Downforce Top and Lower Rear Wing designs
|This update features depowered Top and Lower
Rear Wing profiles in order to adapt to Monza
layout peculiarities and efficiency requirements.
Both a new design and the carry-over of last year's
geometries (TRW and LRW) will be available.
McLaren
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Corner
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|High Cooling Front Brake Duct
|To cope with the specific demands of this circuit,
the Front Corner geometry has been revised, with
the primary aim of increasing Brake Cooling
performance while maintaining aerodynamic
efficiency.
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|New Front Wing Flap
|The Front Wing Flap has been redesigned to extend
the available aerobalance range, which could be a
requirement given the specific circuit layout.
|Coke/Engine
Cover
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|New Sidepod Shape
|The new Sidepod results in an improvement in flow
conditioning, beneficial for overall aerodynamic
performance, mainly on the rear of the car.
Aston Martin
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|A new flap for the front wing with reduced
incidence.
|The less aggressive design decreases the load on
the wing to balance the car with the lower loaded
rear wing which will be used at this event.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Smaller beam wing with a short chord second
element.
|This beam wing has lower loading than the previous
version and works in conjunction with the upper
wing for this event to achieve the required drag
range.
|Rear Wing
|Performance -Local Load
|Upper rear with less aggressive sections, this assy
has two options of flap.
|This is a less aggressive upper wing cascade with
lower load and drag than previous versions for use
at this circuit efficiency.
Alpine
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Reprofiled front wing flap
|This less loaded flap has been introduced to cover
the required balance range when running lower
rear wing levels as it is typically the case at this
track.
Williams
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
Endplate
|Circuit specific – Drag Range
|Part of the trailing edge of the front wing
endplate is removed and the dive plane is
reoriented.
|This reduces drag but also affects the local load and the
flow structures from the front wing endplate. In Monza,
this is an efficient way of improving lap time.
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific – Balance Range
|A smaller and reprofiled rearward flap for
the front wing is available
|This revised geometry helps reduce local load on the
front wing to provide the total front load required to
balance the small rear wings that are used at this
circuit.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific – Drag Range
|An optional trim is available to the rear wing
upper flap. This reduces the chord length of
the flap.
|This optional trim will be used depending on how we
want to balance downforce and drag during the
weekend. This trim simply reduces the area of the rear
wing and therefore provides less downforce and less
drag, which may be efficient for Monza
RB
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Shorter chord flap compared to previous low-balance components.
|This smaller front flap reduces the amount of
overall load generated by the front wing assembly,
to balance the low drag rear wings used at this
circuit.
|Floor Body
|Performance -Local Load
|Profile changes to the main underfloor.
|Increased local downforce generation and
management of the flow structures and losses as
they travel downstream to minimise their impact.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Reduced camber, chord & incidence upper elements
to achieve lower drag level target.
|Low downforce circuits demand more efficient,
less-loaded rear wings. Less cambered aerofoil
sections at lower angles of incidence generate less
downforce & less induced drag.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Chord reduction to lower element.
|Reduces the load generated by the Beam Wing to
allow further tuning of wing level to suit low-downforce circuits.
|Halo
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Refinements to shape of Halo fairing.
|Improves the losses shed from the Halo and their
impact downstream.
|Mirrors
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Simplified geometry around the main mirror body.
|Removal of specific elements around the mirror
body which generate downforce & drag at a ratio
which is less efficient than that required at Monza.
Sauber
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Low balance front wing flap design
|The smaller front wing flap reduced the load
generated by the front wing to ensure that we can
rebalance the low-drag rear wing introduced for
this circuit.
|Floor Body
|Performance -Local Load
|Redesigned forward floor body
|The revised forward floor body increases local load
while maintaining the cleanliness of the flow
reaching the rear end.
|Diffuser
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Small change on diffuser sidewall design
|This change helps to increase high energy flow into
the diffuser and at the same time to better control
the tyre jet.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Low drag rear wing assembly
|This new low drag RW assembly reduces efficiently
load. We can combine the main plane with a more
loaded optional flap to tune load and drag.
Haas
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Low camber Front Wing Flap
|A specific Front Wing Flap design for low balance,
to be coupled with the low drag Rear Wing
introduced in Spa.
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Re-profiled Lower wishbone and pushrod fairing
|This step completes the front suspension fairing
update, which started in Zandvoort together with
the introduction of the new Front Wing. The re-profiling of the remaining suspension members
allows them to be more compliant with the
incoming flow.