Alpine is perhaps unsurprisingly among them as it works to lock down sixth in the constructors’ championship.

A sensational double-podium for the squad in Sao Paulo has transformed the team’s season and could bring with it millions of dollars worth of prize money.

In pursuit of that, it has a new front wing and nose this weekend.

Neither is event-specific, and both are designed to increase load (add downforce) and work in concert.

Sauber, too, has a front wing.

The Swiss squad is desperately looking to get itself off the mark in the final rounds of what has been a truly disastrous 2024 season.

But they are the only listed upgrades anywhere on the grid as the F1 season heads into what is effectively its final week.

Alpine

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Performance –

Local Load Reprofiled front wing elements, including a first element detached from the nose The reprofiling of all front wing elements, mainly inboard offers a better flow management as well as local load gains through the car operating envelope. Nose Performance –

Flow Conditioning Shorter nose The nose has been shortened to be compatible with the new front wing geometry and its detached first element, offering healthier flow interaction.

Sauber