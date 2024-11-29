Alpine is perhaps unsurprisingly among them as it works to lock down sixth in the constructors’ championship.
A sensational double-podium for the squad in Sao Paulo has transformed the team’s season and could bring with it millions of dollars worth of prize money.
In pursuit of that, it has a new front wing and nose this weekend.
Neither is event-specific, and both are designed to increase load (add downforce) and work in concert.
Sauber, too, has a front wing.
The Swiss squad is desperately looking to get itself off the mark in the final rounds of what has been a truly disastrous 2024 season.
But they are the only listed upgrades anywhere on the grid as the F1 season heads into what is effectively its final week.
Alpine
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Performance –
Local Load
|Reprofiled front wing elements, including a first element detached from the nose
|The reprofiling of all front wing elements, mainly inboard offers a better flow management as well as local load gains through the car operating envelope.
|Nose
|Performance –
Flow Conditioning
|Shorter nose
|The nose has been shortened to be compatible with the new front wing geometry and its detached first element, offering healthier flow interaction.
Sauber
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Trimmed down version of the current front wing flap design.
|Trimmed down version allows us to extend our potential balance range of the already existing front wing flap.