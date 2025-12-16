The 18-year-old, who has already secured a Prema Racing seat for 2026 in F3, will contest the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy with mtec Motorsport, tackling the four-round series that culminates with the New Zealand Grand Prix.

Sharp’s New Zealand program shapes as a key step in building momentum ahead of what looms as the most significant season of his career to date.

“I am honoured to be joining mtec Motorsport in the upcoming Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy season, and must thank the Tony Quinn Foundation for its support,” Sharp said.

“This championship has been on my bucket list since I first started karting so to be aligning myself with both Tony Quinn and mtec is a dream come true and a great opportunity for me to draw from the knowledge and experience they both hold.”

Widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s brightest single-seater prospects, the Christchurch-raised driver will use the championship as a platform to sharpen his racecraft against international opposition before returning to Europe.

Although born in the UK, Sharp’s motorsport story has been forged largely in New Zealand. He began karting at the age of six and rapidly established himself as the benchmark of his generation, becoming the country’s leading age-group karter by 12.

Along the way, he amassed a record haul of national titles and series wins unmatched by any other New Zealand driver.

His transition to single-seaters came in 2020 in Formula First, a proving ground that has produced names such as Scott Dixon, Shane van Gisbergen and Liam Lawson.

Race wins paved the way to Formula Ford, before an overseas opportunity emerged with Carlin Motorsport in British F4.

Despite missing early rounds due to age restrictions, Sharp impressed in British F4 in 2022, finishing fourth overall with two wins and 12 podiums, while also claiming the UAE F4 Trophy title.

He returned the following year to secure the British F4 crown, then continued his upward trajectory by winning the GB3 Championship in 2024.

That form earned him a step up to FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2025, where a solid rookie campaign — including points finishes at Imola and Monaco — was enough to secure a coveted move to Prema Racing for 2026.

The Formula Regional Oceania campaign now provides Sharp with a rare chance to compete at home while aligning with experienced local partners.

The championship will be widely accessible to fans, with qualifying streamed live on TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand’s YouTube channel.

Races will also be shown on the same platform, broadcast domestically on Sky Sport in New Zealand, and streamed globally via Motorsport.TV.