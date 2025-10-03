Earlier this year, the Melbourne-based team teased plans to enter the GT3-based series with a Ferrari 296. Now Zagame Autosport has confirmed its entry in the season finale.

The team will field two-time TCR Australia Series winner Josh Buchan alongside Cameron Campbell.

Campbell has been preparing for the GT3 drive by competing in Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia this year.

The pair will race together for the first time at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, located between Auckland and Hamilton, on October 31-November 2.

It marks a step up for Buchan, who has recently raced a McLaren Artura in Monochrome GT4 Australia.

“I’m very excited to finally get the chance to make my GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS debut – it’s been a long time in the making, as the plan has always been to get myself into a GT car,” Buchan said.

“With my TCR journey finishing at the end of this year, this opportunity has come at the perfect time. I get to step into the category and join an amazing team with some really good people who are super motivated – I can’t wait.

“Although Cameron is relatively new to the game, he’s an awesome guy and a super-talented Am driver with a really strong work ethic. For someone who hasn’t raced much before, he’s extremely motivated to pull his weight, and the least I can do is reciprocate that.

“We’re really going there to find out what we’re lacking and what we’re doing well so we can prepare properly for next year. That said, both Cam and I will give it our best and hopefully come away with some decent results.

“All in all, Hampton Downs is a fantastic opportunity for us to get behind the Ferrari, give it a proper shakedown before next season, and we’re super excited about what lies ahead.”

The Hampton Downs entry is the first step towards a full tilt at Pro-Am in next year’s GT World Challenge Australia season.

Campbell said he’s excited to test himself against Australia and New Zealand’s best GT drivers.

“I’ve always loved motorsport, but I never had a licence or even sat in a race car. Eventually, I got into an old BMW to get some track time and work towards my licence,” said Campbell.

“When I took part in the Ferrari programs, it was there – during one of their racing courses – that I was told I was good enough to actually do something with it,” Campbell said.

“It’s been a steep learning curve – not for the faint-hearted – and a huge undertaking. These cars are incredibly serious machines, and I didn’t expect the level to be quite this high.

“With the support of Josh, the team, and everyone around the program, I’ve been able to make it happen.”

Campbell didn’t shy away from the challenge ahead, despite there being little on the line.

“To be honest, I am absolutely terrified but the adrenaline is incredible,” he said.

“More than anything, I don’t want to let the team down and I want to put my best foot forward – especially for Josh.

“During the Ferrari Challenge program, I feel I made the majority of the mistakes I needed to make – including crashing into the wall on an out lap and spinning while leading.

“Hopefully those are out of my system now, because I had to make them in order to learn.

“Looking at the GT World Challenge Australia field, it’s stacked with talent. Just being on the grid is humbling, but to be in the fight – even mid-pack – would be a tremendous outcome.

“There’s always ambition to succeed. We’re not here just to make up the numbers.

“Running this last round at Hampton Downs allows us to prepare properly, make mistakes without a championship on the line, and put ourselves in the best position for next season.”