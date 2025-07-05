Zagame Autosport took delivery of the car earlier this year and shook it down in the hands of TCR champion Josh Buchan and car owner Cameron Campbell at Winton last month.

The team has now flagged its intention to continue testing in the coming months, with plans to then debut in Australian GT at the season finale at Hampton Downs in November.

Buchan and Campbell, a regular in Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia, are likely to form the race line-up if that debut goes ahead.

“It was always the plan to roll out a car in the middle of the year as we wanted to understand the Ferrari properly,” said Zagame Autosport general manager Rod Wilson.

“It’s no secret that the Ferrari is one of the most complicated cars on the grid in terms of operation systems and preparation, so we wanted to make sure we had enough of the right knowledge, the right people and the correct tooling before we got it on track.

“Cameron has come a long way quickly in his racing career. He did not have a racing licence a year ago, so it’s awesome to see him now having done a lot of genuine events both here and overseas to earn himself an International C Licence.

“His performances in Ferrari Challenge has been quite outstanding considering he hadn’t competed on Australian tracks, not driven the 296 before and he turned up at Bathurst right on the pace.

“It was a pretty easy decision to get Josh in with Cameron. He’s the right driver to have because he’s super fast and I have no doubt this pairing will be a strong Pro-Am combination, albeit with less experience. In terms of speed, they will be a formidable Pro-Am driver line-up.

“We tested the car for the first time at Winton recently, it all worked seamlessly well and everything went to plan. We’ll squeeze in some extra testing post-June, so we’d like to do a back-to-back test at The Bend and at Phillip Island if weather permits.

“I hope by the time we get to Hampton Downs, we will well and truly be over understanding the car in addition to operating the program at a high level. We’re certainly not turning up to waffle around at the back of the grid.

“The pathway for Ferrari is Club Challenge, Challenge and the top of the pyramid is GT3 or GTLM or global GT racing.

“I think it’s a great pathway and we’ve got a strong demographic in terms of people’s financial capability to be racing Ferrari Challenge, so when they want to take the next step into GT3, there’s amateur drivers pairing up with professionals doing this all over the world.”