Arise debuted a pair of 296 GT3s in GT World Challenge Australia this year, winning the title with Chaz Mostert and Liam Talbot while its Elliot Schutte and Jaxon Evans entry finished third.

While driver line-ups have not been confirmed for Bathurst in February, the team will field one Pro Class entry and one Pro-Am.

Speedcafe expects Mostert will return to the team and may be joined by Supercars rival and friend Will Brown, whose regular squad Triple Eight is not fielding a car in the event.

The existence of a Pro Class entry shows Perth-based Arise Racing’s determination to add a third Bathurst 12 Hour victory to Ferrari’s record.

It will add welcome variety to an event that has been dominated by German brands Porsche, Mercedes, BMW and Audi in recent years.

“The 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour has been the ultimate goal of the Arise Racing GT program from the very start, and given Ferrari’s previous 12 Hour success, we feel like we have massive shoes to fill!” said Jordan Oon, Arise Racing GT Team Principal.

“The car performed brilliantly at the final GTWCA round which is credit to Ferrari and Oreca for producing such a great package in the 296, and we cannot wait to push it to its limits in one of the most demanding endurance events in the world.

“We’re in the final stages of securing some fantastic driver lineups and are thrilled for the opportunity to compete among the best GT3 teams from both Australia and across the globe.

“As always, I need to thank Lance East Exotics, and the team – their hard work and dedication have been the reason behind our success, now it’s time to take on Bathurst!”

Ferrari’s two previous Bathurst 12 Hour crowns came through partnerships between Maranello Motorsport and Triple Eight.

Craig Lowndes, John Bowe, Mika Salo and Peter Edwards drove a 458 GT3 to victory in 2014, before Lowndes combined with Jamie Whincup and Toni Vilander to triumph again aboard a 488 GT3 three years later.

The 2025 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour will be contested across January 31 – February 2 next year.