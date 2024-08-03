Round 4 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Australia was racing as part of the Shannon SpeedSeries. In the sprint race and the Jim Richards enduro the Grove Racing junior was beaten off the line before he forged to the front and won both.

Run by Earl Bamber Motorsport, Targett took maximum points from Queensland Raceway to extend his series points lead. Second for the round was Clay Osborne while category returnee Ryan Suhle was third overall.

Behind Pro drivers Ayrton Hobson, Brock Gilchriest, Jake Santalucia and Caleb Sumich, Ramu Farrell took the Pro-Am honours where Lachlan Harburg and Andrew Georgiadis were second and third. Class B went to 12th placed Jacque Jarjo ahead of Brad Carr and Stephen Moylan.

It was Gilchrist who was the initial leader of Race 2 where he beat Targett off the line and was in front when the Safety Car appeared after John Papantoniou and Mark Darling tangled at Turn 3.

After the resumption Gilchrist erred and slipped to 16th. That left Targett to drive away from the opposition until the Safety Car appeared again, this time for Rob Woods beached his car.

Targett maintained the lead to the flag where Osborne was second ahead of Fitzsimmons who was later relegated to 16th with a 10s penalty, Shule, Hobson and Santalucia. Shields was sixth from Sumich, Farrell, Gilchrist and Harburg.

In the endurance race, Targett was again beaten off the line, this time by Osborne. But it was a short-lived lead as Targett slipped past between Turns 4 and 5 on the second lap.

The race ran clean for 20 laps when the Safety Car was out when Sumich and Shields had contact at Turn 3 when they were vying for fifth.

The race resumed green for just a couple of laps when Ross McGregor went off at Turn 1 and backed into the tyre barrier, and after a short Safety Car period, Papantoniou and Darling clashed at Turn 3 for the second time in one day.

This time the cautionary period stayed to the end with Targett the winner from Osborne, Suhle, Gilchrist, Hobson, Tyler Greenbury, Santalucia, Fitzsimmons, Farrell and Jarjo.