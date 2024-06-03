The Ford Performance Ranger Raptor will tackle the famous desert race for a second consecutive year as it looks to defend the Production 4WD title.

The winning run of 5h56m30s included a class record-breaking return leg clocking 2h51m18s, with the car undergoing a number of improvements, including weight saving and a new suspension package, since then.

Offroad legend Brad Lovell will once again race the car alongside son Byam Lovell, while Walkinshaw Performance will continue to run the truck at the event.

Ford's return to Finke is made more significant by the already confirmed factory entry from Chevrolet, with Craig Lowndes and Dale Moscatt to tackle the gruelling event in a production class Silverado ZR2.

Mark Rushbrook, Ford's global motorsport boss, welcomed the return of the Ranger Raptor to Finke.

“The Ranger Raptor is Ford Performance's global off-road racing platform, and we are proud to return to the vehicle's spiritual homeland of the Aussie Outback to defend our 2023 victory,” he said.

“While the team has been hard at work improving the Ranger Raptor for the 2024 event, our race truck still retains the same engine, transmission, and suspension components that roll off the showroom floor.”

Justin Capicchiano, Ford Performance and Special Vehicles Engineering Manager for Australia, hinted that a class record is the target for the improved truck.

“We have an exciting challenge ahead of us for Finke in 2024,” he said.

“Last year we came close to securing the overall class record and this year we return against a strong set of new

competitors.

“Finke has an average speed nearly 35 km/h faster than Baja, and by retuning the suspension and cutting weight, the Ranger Raptor will be the perfect weapon for Brad and Byam to defend their title.”

The 2024 Finke Desert Race kicks off with Prologue this Saturday.