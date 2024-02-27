The vehicle in question is a modified Chevrolet Silverado which will be entered in the Production 4WD class of Australia's blue riband offroad event, in a partnership between Chevrolet Racing and GMSV.

Lowndes will be partnered by experienced co-driver Dale Moscatt, who has previously competed in the Dakar Rally alongside Molly Taylor.

“I'm thrilled to be taking the Silverado to Finke,” said Lowndes.

“It's been a while since I won the Australian Safari, which was way back in 2010, this is going to be a great test.

“I drive a Silverado ZR2 every day and regularly put it through its paces off-road on weekends, as well as towing our caravan yearly to the Bathurst 1000.

“It covers impressive distances and handles Australian conditions so easily, now we're out to prove its offroad capability.”

The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 OffRoad Racer was unveiled as a concept ahead of the 2022 Adelaide 500, and said at the time to be a ‘passion project' by local employees at GMSV's Port Melbourne workshop.

Now, it has been brought to life thanks to a partnership between Australia and the GM Motorsports Division in the United States.

Competition partner Rampex will support the entry at Finke, while Hall Racing in the USA has contributed to suspension development.

“This is Chevrolet Racing's first foray into the world of Off-Road Racing and builds on other motorsport categories we compete in, including Supercars and Drag Racing,” said Chris Payne, General Manager Chevrolet Racing Australia and New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's a natural fit for a vehicle such as the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, which is already an accomplished all-terrain performer in its own right, as this provides an opportunity to showcase all-round capability and demonstrate multi-purpose off road prowess.”

He added, “Extensive testing has proven this off-road racer is no slouch, but at the same time we're under no illusions that this race is one of the toughest in the world and is going to be a real challenge for team and machine.”

Chevrolet Racing's move into the Finke Desert Race comes after Ford entered a Ranger in the Production 4WD class in 2023.

The 2024 Finke Desert Race takes place form June 7-10.

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Off-Road Racer Racing specifications:

Full national spec roll cage

Racetech seats

Sparco Harnesses

ZR2 Multimatic DSSV Shock absorbers, re-tuned for off road racing

Chevrolet Performance heavy duty driveshaft

AEV Bison underbody protection

35-inch BF Goodrich KM3 tyres

Supporting GM brands: